Alleged shoplifter stabbed in fight at Lakeview store, walked self to Illinois Masonic, Chicago police say

Protesters gathered outside a Lakeview grocery store where a man suspected of shoplifting died last week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A struggle at a Lakeview retail store ended with an alleged shoplifter being stabbed Wednesday night, according to police.A male individual, who has not been identified, attempted to steal merchandise from a retail store in the 3500-block of North Broadway just after 9:35 p.m. Wednesday, Chicago police said. Jewel-Osco is at 3531 N. Broadway.An employee tried to stop the individual, who then became agitated and approached the employee in an aggressive manner, police said. The alleged shoplifter shoved a 20-year-old woman who was trying to intervene before hitting a 42-year-old man. The man pulled out a pocket knife to defend himself and cut the other person during the altercation, police said.The alleged shoplifter left the store, broke a window and climbed back inside, where he chased several people and punched a 44-year-old man, police said.The individual then left through the broken window, refused assistance from Chicago police and firefighters and walked to Illinois Masonic Hospital for treatment.He has been taken into custody and charges are pending, police said.