Activists raise questions after death of suspected shoplifter at North Side grocery store

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Protesters gathered outside a Lakeview grocery store where a man suspected of shoplifting died last week.

As customers collected last-minute items for holiday feasts, a small group of activists on Wednesday weren't letting the death of a 55-year-old man pass in silence.

A week ago, police said officers arrived at a Jewel-Osco in the 3500 block of North Broadway to find the man unresponsive. Police said he'd been detained by store security, accused of trying to shoplift.

Officials have identified the 55-year-old who died in the store as Eugenio Guzman. The man is believed to have lived just a few blocks from the supermarket.

A small memorial was held in Guzman's memory Wednesday night, while protesters demanded an explanation.

"Why the security footage has not been released? Who is this man and what actually went down?" asked community activist Erica Kadel.

Jewel-Osco didn't immediately return ABC7's request for comment.
