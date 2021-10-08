Good Samaritans hold down Lakeview rideshare robbery suspect until Chicago police arrive

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Good Samaritans grabbed a suspect and held him down after Chicago police said he robbed a rideshare driver in Lakeview Friday morning.The 38-year-old woman was stopped at a light in the 3400-block of North Clark Street at about 12:50 a.m. when police said an unknown man walked up and demanded she take him home.The man then reached into the car, hit her hand, took her cellphone off the dashboard before he jumped on the car's hood and broke the windshield wiper, police said.Police said the same man then damaged a door on another rideshare vehicle in the 3300-block of North Clark Street.Good Samaritans then jumped in and grabbed the suspect and held him down until officers arrived, police said.The suspect is in custody and charges are pending, police said. No one was injured.