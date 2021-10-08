Good Samaritans hold down Lakeview rideshare robbery suspect until Chicago police arrive

By Maher Kawash
EMBED <>More Videos

Good Samaritans hold down Lakeview rideshare robbery suspect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Good Samaritans grabbed a suspect and held him down after Chicago police said he robbed a rideshare driver in Lakeview Friday morning.

The 38-year-old woman was stopped at a light in the 3400-block of North Clark Street at about 12:50 a.m. when police said an unknown man walked up and demanded she take him home.

The man then reached into the car, hit her hand, took her cellphone off the dashboard before he jumped on the car's hood and broke the windshield wiper, police said.

Teen killed in apparent North Side shootout, crash, Chicago police say

Police said the same man then damaged a door on another rideshare vehicle in the 3300-block of North Clark Street.

Good Samaritans then jumped in and grabbed the suspect and held him down until officers arrived, police said.

The suspect is in custody and charges are pending, police said. No one was injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolakeviewchicago crimerobberygood samaritanrideshare
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man speaks out after nearly dying in Eisenhower Expy. shooting
Grundy Co. sheriff deputy shot during traffic stop
Former NU professor convicted of murder
Former Bulls among ex-NBA players charged in health care fraud scheme
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Biden touts vaccine mandates in Chicago visit
Watch: Thieves steal $66K in Louis Vuitton bags at Northbrook Court
Show More
Boston, Chicago marathons give runners chance for back-to-back races
Chicago Weather: Scattered showers Friday
4 hurt, including teen boys, in Near North Side shooting: CPD
Exhibit gives visitors 'a sense of fleeing' the Great Chicago Fire
Chicago Sky player, head coach on WBNA finals berth
More TOP STORIES News