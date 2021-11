Lakeview Roscoe Village Restaurant Week underway; eat local while supporting food pantries

Puree Steamed Rutabaga with olive oil, water, and spices with stick blender. Season with salt and Chardonnay vinegar to taste. Thin with a splash more water if needed. Keep in the refrigerator up to 1 week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lakeview Roscoe Village Restaurant Week is here. From April 9-18, restaurants will have special prix fixe menus for takeout or dine-in.Menus are available for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Menu items and cost range based on the restaurant.Three dollars from each meal will be donated to local food pantries, Lakeview Pantry and Common Pantry.Chef Ryan Brosseau of Dear Margaret joined us, a shared a recipe for Grilled Trout with rutabaga, clams, and walnut & brandy aillade. It's one of the options during restaurant week.Yield: 1-8 servingsSteamed Rutabaga Yield: approx. 3 cups2 medium-large rutabaga1. Peel and chop rutabaga into approximately 1/2" cubes. 2. Steam until fork tender, 3-5 minutes.3. Divide for Rutabaga Puree and Rutabaga & Clam Sauce.Rutabaga PureeYield: approx. 2 cups (8 servings)1 1/2 cups Steamed Rutabaga 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 2 Tablespoons or more water Zest of quarter of a lemonA pinch of ground white peppercorn A pinch of ground fennel seedA pinch of ground coriander seed Salt, to tasteChardonnay vinegar, to tastePage 1 of 3Rutabaga & Clam SauceYield: approx. 2 cups (8 servings)2 tablespoons unsalted butter1/4 onion, brunoise (small dice)1/2 carrot, brunoise (small dice)1 stalk celery, brunoise (small dice)1 bay leaf1/4 cup white wine1 1/2 cups Steamed Rutabaga1 can (6.5 oz.) chopped clams, drained Fresh thyme, stems removedSalt, to tasteChardonnay vinegar, to tastesplash of water.Walnut & Brandy Aillade Yield: 2 cups225g (approx. 2 1/4 cups) walnuts, toasted 1 orange, zest and juice2 lemons, zest and juice5 garlic cloves43g (approx. 2 Tablespoons) brandy15g (approx. 1/4 cup) parsley18g (about 2 Tablespoons) minced shallot25g (about 2 Tablespoons) extra virgin olive oil Salt and pepper, to tasteCava vinegar, to taste (approx. 20g)Page 2 of 3TroutPer serving:1 trout fillet (approx. 6-8 oz.), such as rainbow trout Olive oil, as neededSalt, as neededTo serve1/4 cup Rutabaga Puree1 Grilled Trout fillet1/4 cup Rutabaga & Clam Sauce1-2 teaspoons Walnut & Brandy Aillade