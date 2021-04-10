Lakeview Roscoe Village Restaurant Week underway; eat local while supporting food pantries

Menus are available for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Menu items and cost range based on the restaurant.
Three dollars from each meal will be donated to local food pantries, Lakeview Pantry and Common Pantry.
Chef Ryan Brosseau of Dear Margaret joined us, a shared a recipe for Grilled Trout with rutabaga, clams, and walnut & brandy aillade. It's one of the options during restaurant week.
Yield: 1-8 servings
Steamed Rutabaga Yield: approx. 3 cups
2 medium-large rutabaga
1. Peel and chop rutabaga into approximately 1/2" cubes. 2. Steam until fork tender, 3-5 minutes.
3. Divide for Rutabaga Puree and Rutabaga & Clam Sauce.
Rutabaga Puree
Yield: approx. 2 cups (8 servings)
1 1/2 cups Steamed Rutabaga 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 2 Tablespoons or more water Zest of quarter of a lemon
A pinch of ground white peppercorn A pinch of ground fennel seed
A pinch of ground coriander seed Salt, to taste
Chardonnay vinegar, to taste
- Puree Steamed Rutabaga with olive oil, water, and spices with stick blender. Season with salt and Chardonnay vinegar to taste. Thin with a splash more water if needed.
- Keep in the refrigerator up to 1 week.
Rutabaga & Clam Sauce
Yield: approx. 2 cups (8 servings)
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/4 onion, brunoise (small dice)
1/2 carrot, brunoise (small dice)
1 stalk celery, brunoise (small dice)
1 bay leaf
1/4 cup white wine
1 1/2 cups Steamed Rutabaga
1 can (6.5 oz.) chopped clams, drained Fresh thyme, stems removed
Salt, to taste
Chardonnay vinegar, to taste
- Heat butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat, and sweat mirepoix (onion, carrot, and celery) with bay leaf until soft, 5-7 minutes.
- Deglaze with white wine.
- Add diced Steamed Rutabaga and drained chopped clams, and heat through, 1-2 minutes. If dry, add a
splash of water.
- Finish with thyme, and season with salt and Chardonnay vinegar.
- Keep refrigerated for up to 1 week.
Walnut & Brandy Aillade Yield: 2 cups
225g (approx. 2 1/4 cups) walnuts, toasted 1 orange, zest and juice
2 lemons, zest and juice
5 garlic cloves
43g (approx. 2 Tablespoons) brandy
15g (approx. 1/4 cup) parsley
18g (about 2 Tablespoons) minced shallot
25g (about 2 Tablespoons) extra virgin olive oil Salt and pepper, to taste
Cava vinegar, to taste (approx. 20g)
- Puree walnuts, citrus zests and juices, garlic, brandy, parsley, shallot, and olive oil into a coarse paste with food processor. Season to taste with salt, pepper, and Cava vinegar.
- Keep refrigerated for up to 3 weeks.
Trout
Per serving:
1 trout fillet (approx. 6-8 oz.), such as rainbow trout Olive oil, as needed
Salt, as needed
- Grill trout over medium heat, skin-side down, rotating 90 degrees midway through cooking. Depending on the thickness of the fillet, this can take as little as 1 1/2-2 minutes.
- When the fish is translucent, it's finished. Alternately, if the skin is done to your liking, trout can be finished in a 400F oven, skin-side up, to finish cooking the flesh.
To serve
1/4 cup Rutabaga Puree
1 Grilled Trout fillet
1/4 cup Rutabaga & Clam Sauce
1-2 teaspoons Walnut & Brandy Aillade
- Spread about 1/4 cup Rutabaga Puree on the bottom of plate.
- Place Grilled Trout just off center of the puree.
- Top with about Rutabaga & Clam Sauce, including spooning over with the sauce.
- Add several dollops of Walnut & Brandy Aillade around and on top of the trout. Serve!