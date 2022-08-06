Large dogs seek forever homes in Chicago area as shelters fill up

Large breed dogs are seeking forever homes in the Chicago area as shelters fill up, DuPage County Animal Services and the Anti-Cruelty Society said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Calling all dog lovers! Your help is needed to save lives in our area.

There is a crisis involving large dogs. Shelters are full, and not enough people are coming forward to foster or adopt.

Some pet shelters in our area are joining forces, forming the Chicagoland Humane Coalition, and launching the "Chicago dog" campaign!

Laura Flamion from DuPage County Animal Services and Lydia Krupinski, from the Anti-Cruelty Society joined us on Eyewitness News to talk about the effort to get large dogs into forever homes.

