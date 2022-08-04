One Tail At A Time helping dogs, cats find forever homes

One Tail At A Time in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood is helping dogs and cats find forever homes.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Good Morning America" has been doing a dog adoption event all week, and, on Thursday, they are at a Bucktown adoption center with ABC7 Chicago's Roz Varon.

One Tail At A Time Adoption Center, 2144 N Wood St. in Chicago, rescues pets from overcrowded shelters and places them in forever homes.

It is Chicago Animal Car and Control's number one dog transfer partner. They operate their own veterinary clinic and have a shelter-aversion program called CRISP, which the shelter says helps keep pets with their families and helps cover the cost of pets for families facing financial hardship.

For more information, visit onetail.org.

