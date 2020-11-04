Large brush fire put out along I-80/94 in Gary, Indiana, sheriff says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A large brush fire that burned along both sides of Interstate 80/94 in northwest Indiana Wednesday afternoon has been put out.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department evacuated the area near 25th Avenue and Clark Road. No injuries were reported, and everyone was allowed to return home Wednesday evening.

Chopper7 was over the scene around 3 p.m. Wednesday, where the Lake County Sheriff's helicopter was seen flying through thick smoke to dump water on the flames. The Lake County Sheriff said the Gary Fire Department was unable to reach the fire due to the terrain.

"Our Aviation Unit crew had the training and expertise necessary to successfully bring water and release it at the scene while hovering over the area in dense smoke and strong winds," Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in an email. "Our crew dropped 34 loads of water totaling some 7,140 gallons."

ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry said wind gusts of over 30 mph have been reported in the area and relative humidity is in the 30% range, which is dry.

The area also has not seen substantial rain in over a week and much of the vegetation has died and dried out, Mowry said.

Indiana State Police restricted traffic flow through the area due to poor visibility.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garyindianabrush firetraffic
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago 'Count Every Vote' protest calls for Trump to concede
2020 presidential election results: Biden takes WI, MI
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting election outcome
Missing woman's body found in Midlothian forest preserve
Kinzinger tells Trump to stop calls to end vote counting, claims of fraud
Woman, 70, hit by stray bullet inside Austin home
Pritzker warns of 'painful' cuts after IL votes against tax referendum
Show More
Underwood, Oberweis nearly tied as absentee votes are counted
Voters elect first openly trans official in IL
Republicans declare victory in IL graduated income tax amendment decision
IL 2020 live presidential election results
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, mild
More TOP STORIES News