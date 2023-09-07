Larry Snelling, CPD superintendent pick, to get 1st public test in Pilsen Thursday night

Mayor Brandon Johnson's pick to be the next Chicago police superintendent, Larry Snelling, will get his first public test in Pilsen Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson's pick to be the next police superintendent will get his first public test Thursday night.

Chief Larry Snelling will answer questions during a public hearing that is required before the City Council can vote on his nomination.

Johnson introduced CPD Counterterrorism Chief Snelling last month as his pick to be the next police superintendent.

On Thursday night in Pilsen, at the National Museum of Mexican Art, Snelling will get a chance to introduce himself to the public at a hearing before the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability.

"I think it's important for him to communicate his vision. I think folks may have questions about his background. I think it's important for him to connect with the community," said Anthony Driver Jr., president of the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability. "This is the chance for newly elected district council members to get their first eyes on who we hoped would be our new superintendent."

Community members have a number of things on their minds.

"Would be how he's gonna gain the trust of the public back with police officers," Pilsen resident Marisol Guerra said.

SEE ALSO: Mayor Johnson selects Larry Snelling as next Chicago police superintendent

Snelling, a department veteran, grew up and worked in Englewood during his career.

"The most general community questions, as far as crime goes, what can be done to make the people feel more safe?" Pilsen resident Maira Sandoval said.

Snelling beat out more than 50 other applicants to earn the mayor's nomination.

He was not available before Thursday night's meeting, but last month stressed the importance of reducing violence and improving community engagement.

"Every officer is in a community, so we want our officers to communicate, to build trust, to build relationships with the community," Snelling said.

Snelling is expected to sail though the City Council confirmation process.

"A strong leader, someone that knew how to work with the community and get the most out of men and women that serve under his leadership. So I'm looking forward to him being the next superintendent, doing everything we can to partner with the police department to make our communities safer," 19th District Ald. Matt O'Shea said.

Snelling will face a series of questions Thursday night, not only from the public, but from members of the commission and some of the newly elected police district council members.

But none of that is likely to impact his confirmation, which is expected to happen later this month.