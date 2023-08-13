Mayor Johnson expected to make decision in Chicago police superintendent search, deadline approaches

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to make his pick from three finalists for the next Chicago Police Department Superintendent Sunday.

Johnson's deadline to choose from three finalists or ask for new options is approaching

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to make a decision Sunday in the ongoing search for the next Chicago Police Department Superintendent.

Sources tell ABC7 the mayor will make the critical pick sometime Sunday as the deadline set by the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability approaches.

However, if Johnson is not happy with the finalists, he can ask for new candidates.

There are three candidates for the superintendent position remaining.

Angel Novales and Larry Snelling are both Chicago police veterans.

Novales is the Chief of Constitutional Policing and Snelling is the Counterterrorism Chief.

There is one outsider among the candidates. Shon Barnes is currently the Madison, Wis. police chief. Barnes also worked for the Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability for one year.

Mayor Johnson had 30 days to make his pick or ask for new candidates, starting July 14.