Tips to improve relationship with your job

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In a professional rut? You can fall back in love with your job and improve your relationship, with a manager.Jessica Schaeffer with the LaSalle Network offered some career advice.Schaeffer's tips for improving a relationship with a boss by:- Reflecting on relationship/get to source of problem- Having a one-on-one- Increasing communication- Asking for feedback- Giving it TimeNext, it's been a crazy two years. Workers are reporting burnout and job dissatisfaction. Schaeffer recommends asking the following questions before quitting:- Do you like the company's mission?- Do you like your teammates?- How is your relationship with your manager?- Is your work enjoyable?She also offered advice to invest in your own career development- Focus on building interpersonal relationships- Don't be afraid to speak up- Write down your complaints, as well as solutions