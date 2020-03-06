Family gathers to remember Latashia Nevitt 6 years after her body was found

CHCAGO (WLS) -- In October of 2011 Latashia Nevitt went to the store and never returned.

On March 5, 2014 a body was found in a bag in a sewer drain 100 feet away from the house where she lived in the area of West 107th Place and South Loomis Street.

That body was later identified as Nevitt's. Today marks nine years since her body was found, and the family still has no answers as to what happened and who killed their daughter.

Thursday, her family gathered to honor her memory and released balloons at the corner where her body was found.

Nevitt's family is still hoping that whoever is responsible for Nevitt's death will come forward.

"You know who you are, and you know what you did," one mourner pleaded on Thursday. "It's time to come clean."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomorgan parkmurderhomicidecold case
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News