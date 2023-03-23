WATCH LIVE

'40 Latinos Under 40' list recognizes Latinos making a difference in Chicago area

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, March 23, 2023 5:06PM
"Latinos 40 Under 40" is an initiative of the Negocios Now publication to recognize Latinos who are making a difference in Chicago area.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some young Latinos who are making a difference in Chicago are getting some much-deserved recognition.

"Latinos 40 Under 40" is an initiative of the Negocios Now publication.

This year's honorees includes someone you know from ABC7, Anchor-Reporter Mark Rivera!

Clemente Nicado, founder of Negocios Now, joined ABC7 to talk about the list, why it was created, what they look for in a nominee and why Mark Rivera made the list.

Negocios Now launched its first ever Latinos Under 40 in 2015 to honor entrepreneurs, corporate executives non-profit leaders, professional athletes and performers, artists, Law firm partners , physicians and health care leaders.

