An attorney for two men who said they were brutally beaten by an off-duty Chicago police sergeant outside a gay nightclub more than a month ago filed a lawsuit Thursday, saying he has not been held accountable.Attorney Tim Cavanagh filed the personal injury lawsuit Thursday against Chicago Police Sergeant Eric Elkins. He allegedly attacked John Sherwood and his longtime partner, Tom Stacha, outside a bar in the city's Andersonville neighborhood back in September.Cavanaugh said the Chicago Police Department has taken no action against Elkins and blasted the delay in bringing criminal charges despite a positive identification more than a month ago.The beating left both victims with serious injuries. Sherwood suffered a compound leg fracture and Stacha sustained facial injuries.They said it's the City of Chicago's code of silence that has allowed Elkins to keep his badge and stay out of jail."Two minutes later one of them fell into me and I pushed him off of me. That's when words were exchanged, a scuffle ensued and I was punched in the face," one of the victims said.CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson responded to the allegations Thursday morning."I know that he has been under investigation for some while now. If those charges are proven, he should be held accountable," Johnson said.Oak Park Police Officer Dwayne Jones and two others were also named in the suit for their alleged actions in this fight.