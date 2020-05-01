Sports

Khalil Mack's brother Ledarius says he's not surprised he landed in Chicago; 'it was just destined'

Ledarius Mack tells ABC 7 Chicago's Dione Miller about his journey to Chicago
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- After going undrafted out of the University at Buffalo, Ledarius Mack isn't surprised he landed in Chicago, once again following in his big brother's footsteps.

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack is also a Buffalo alumnus, and is now headed into his third season with the Bears.

"I feel like it was just destined at this point," Ledarius said during a remote interview with ABC 7 Chicago.

RELATED: 2020 NFL Draft: Chicago Bears pick TE Cole Kmet, CB Jaylon Johnson in 2nd round

But the Bears didn't just sign the defensive end because of his name, they signed him because he and his brother share the same instinct to get the quarterback.

"I don't think about comparisons at this point; I just think about taking advantage of the opportunities that are presented to me," Ledarius said. "I'm real versatile with my game; I could be a finesse guy, I can be a hard-nosed guy, doesn't really matter."

RELATED: Former Chicago Bears QB Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari announce divorce

Ledarius knows his opportunity with the Bears will be on special teams, but Khalil is already pushing him in workouts to set him up for more, hoping to make sure the brothers get the chance to play together for the first time.

But it's still unclear which one will get to keep the No. 52 jersey.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagonear south sidemuseum campuslake forestchicago bearsnflfootball
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters gather outside Thompson Center Friday
Illinois face mask rules take effect: What to know
Golf courses, nurseries reopen under modified stay-at-home order
What does Illinois' new face mask order mean?
Crime down 30% in April
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Show More
Mask stolen from lion statue outside Art Institute
What to know about Indiana's 18,630 COVID-19 cases
Mom of missing kids due in court; Husband could testify in case
Pregnant nurse caring for COVID-19 patients contracts virus
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, dry, cooler lakeside Friday
More TOP STORIES News