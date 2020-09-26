restaurants

Lettuce Entertain You plans 1st ever Chicago-area restaurant week; over 30 included

RPM restaurants, Hub 51, Bub City and more offering deals
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants is planning its first ever restaurant week.

Jerrod Melman, an executive partner with Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday from RPM Seafood to talk about the event.

It starts Monday and goes through the following Sunday and includes more than 30 Lettuce Entertain You restaurants in the Chicagoland area, from the city to the surrounding suburbs.

Three-course lunch menus start at $24, and three-course dinner menus start at $35; the deals are available for in-restaurant dining and carryout and offer a variety of cuisines, Melman said. RPM Seafood, RPM Italian, Hub 51, Bub City and more are included.

Visit leye.com for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagoriver northrestaurantrestaurants
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESTAURANTS
Dine in a jungle at one of the best outdoor restaurants in NYC
City releases fall, winter outdoor dining guidelines
Wells Street Market vendor becomes latest Loop lunch spot to close
The seafood shack that has Harlem-ites lining down the street
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 5, stabbed to death in Garfield Park: CPD
IL reports 2,441 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths
University Park mayor calls for swift lead abatement in water
Chicago pastor Dr. Leon Finney Jr. remembered at funeral
Chicago political ties helped companies win COVID-19-related bids: BGA
13 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
NOT REAL NEWS: False stories from this week
Show More
Indiana moves into final reopening phase
Trump intends to tap Barrett for Supreme Court: Sources
Trump woos Black voters with 'Platinum Plan's' list of promises
Florida lifts all COVID-19 restrictions despite spread
Kenosha police officer's lawyer says he shot Jacob Blake in fear for child in backseat
More TOP STORIES News