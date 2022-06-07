semi crash

I-94 crash: Truck driver OK after semi crashes into pond, Libertyville fire officials say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A truck driver is OK after losing control of his semi on the highway in north suburban Libertyville, crashing it into a pond at the bottom of a roughly 60-foot hill, fire officials said.

The truck went over a guardrail on Interstate 94 near Atkinson Road late Monday night.

It then crashed through a fence and traveled down a roughly 60-foot hill into a retention pond.

The pond is about 4-feet deep.

Libertyville firefighters said when they arrived at the scene, the driver had already gotten himself out of the truck and to safety.

He was not hurt.

It's not yet known what caused the truck to leave the road, but it happened when heavy rain was falling.

