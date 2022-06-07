I-94 crash: Truck driver OK after semi crashes into pond, Libertyville fire officials say

The truck went over a guardrail on Interstate 94 near Atkinson Road late Monday night.
It then crashed through a fence and traveled down a roughly 60-foot hill into a retention pond.
The pond is about 4-feet deep.
Libertyville firefighters said when they arrived at the scene, the driver had already gotten himself out of the truck and to safety.
He was not hurt.
It's not yet known what caused the truck to leave the road, but it happened when heavy rain was falling.