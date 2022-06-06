semi crash

I-80 crash: Semi rolls over in Will County with 7K pounds of frozen pies inside

Semi crash caused hours-long delay
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Will County crash: Semi rolls with 7K pounds of frozen pies inside

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A semitrailer carrying over 7,000 pounds of frozen pies rolled over on Interstate 80 near Joliet Monday morning, causing an hours-long traffic jam.

Illinois State Police said the truck was driving west on I-80, when its headlights allegedly malfunctioned just before 2:45 a.m. near Shepley Road. The truck entered the center median and rolled over on the driver's side.

There were no injuries reported, but 7,700 pounds of frozen pies were lost, police said.

Both lanes of westbound I-80 were closed until about 7:45 a.m. During that time, traffic was forced onto the shoulder.

At one point, westbound delays started at Interstate 55, and eastbound delays started at the Minooka exit.

Drivers were advised to use Routes 52 and 6 as alternate routes.

