surveillance camera

99 license plate cameras installed on Dan Ryan to aid in Chicago expressway shooting investigations

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

License plate reader cameras coming to Chicago area expressways

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are 99 new license plate reading cameras along the Dan Ryan Expressway, Illinois State Police announced Friday.

The video featured is from a previous report.

The installation of the new cameras marks the completion of phase one of a new project by ISP, as well as state and local departments of transportation.

Last year, ISP received a $12.5 million grant as part of the Tamara Clayton Expressway Act to purchase the specialized cameras for the Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) project.

RELATED: License plate reader cameras being installed along Chicago area expressways

The ALPR software and cameras are meant to aid investigators in Cook County expressway shootings and vehicular hijackings by transmitting images to a central location where law enforcement can cross-reference against vehicles wanted in criminal activity.

ISP said they will continue to work with the Illinois and Chicago departments of transportation to install an additional 200 license plate reading cameras on Chicago expressways over the next year.

Officials said the cameras, however, will not be used for petty offenses, such as speeding.

The Tamara Clayton Expressway Camera Act (Expressway Camera Act) was signed into law on July 12, 2019, and became effective on January 1, 2020. Clayton was shot and killed while driving on I-57 near Cicero Avenue while on her way to work in Feb. 2019, police said. ISP investigators responded and the investigation into her death remains open and ongoing, ISP said.

EMBED More News Videos

A U.S. postal worker was shot and killed while driving on I-57 in the south suburbs Monday night, Illinois State Police said.



"These cameras give us the technological edge to pursue leads and identify suspects on the Chicago expressways," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "Let me be clear, criminals who commit serious crimes on the expressways will be caught and held accountable. The ISP are committed to ensuring public safety on the Chicagoland expressways and across the state."

ISP continues to urge the public to please contact the ISP (847) 294-4400, if they witness a shooting or have any information, which would assist in this or any investigation. The ISP also encourages the motoring public to try to safely obtain a license plate of vehicles involved in criminal conduct, when possible, and to report any information to the ISP.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cook countyexpressway shootingchicago shootingtraffic camerasgrantillinois state policesurveillance camera
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SURVEILLANCE CAMERA
Des Plaines luxury car dealership break-in caught on video
Grab-and-run thieves hit Oak Brook store twice in same day: police
CPD releases surveillance video of Homan Square murder suspect
$120K in Louis Vuitton taken by 14 'grab-and-run' thieves: police
TOP STORIES
Heavy lake-effect snow pummels parts of Chicago area | Live Radar
Boy, 11, charged in armed Chicago carjacking caught on video
10 injured when bridge collapses in PA; human chain formed to help
Stolen: The Unsolved Theft of a $3,000,000 Violin | Watch Trailer
Lincoln Park HS students post video on races they'd never date
How many times can I reuse my N95 mask?
Decades after TV anchor disappears, convicted rapist denies connection
Show More
Thieves smash window of State Street Macy's
Woman speaks out after falling for virtual kidnapping scam
Man charged with stabbing girlfriend to death in front of her friends
Chicago Weather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Winter Storm Warning Friday
Lower Wacker shooting of carjacking suspect caught on video
More TOP STORIES News