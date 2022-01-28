99 license plate cameras installed on Dan Ryan to aid in Chicago expressway shooting investigations

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5121393" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A U.S. postal worker was shot and killed while driving on I-57 in the south suburbs Monday night, Illinois State Police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are 99 new license plate reading cameras along the Dan Ryan Expressway, Illinois State Police announced Friday.The installation of the new cameras marks the completion of phase one of a new project by ISP, as well as state and local departments of transportation.Last year, ISP received a $12.5 million grant as part of the Tamara Clayton Expressway Act to purchase the specialized cameras for the Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) project.The ALPR software and cameras are meant to aid investigators in Cook County expressway shootings and vehicular hijackings by transmitting images to a central location where law enforcement can cross-reference against vehicles wanted in criminal activity.ISP said they will continue to work with the Illinois and Chicago departments of transportation to install an additional 200 license plate reading cameras on Chicago expressways over the next year.Officials said the cameras, however, will not be used for petty offenses, such as speeding.The Tamara Clayton Expressway Camera Act (Expressway Camera Act) was signed into law on July 12, 2019, and became effective on January 1, 2020.while driving on I-57 near Cicero Avenue while on her way to work in Feb. 2019, police said. ISP investigators responded and the investigation into her death remains open and ongoing, ISP said."These cameras give us the technological edge to pursue leads and identify suspects on the Chicago expressways," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "Let me be clear, criminals who commit serious crimes on the expressways will be caught and held accountable. The ISP are committed to ensuring public safety on the Chicagoland expressways and across the state."ISP continues to urge the public to please contact the ISP (847) 294-4400, if they witness a shooting or have any information, which would assist in this or any investigation. The ISP also encourages the motoring public to try to safely obtain a license plate of vehicles involved in criminal conduct, when possible, and to report any information to the ISP.