Disney+ 'Cars on the Road' series brings laughs from animated favorites Lightning McQueen, Mater

Best friends Lightning McQueen and Mater are reuniting to tell us some new stories with "Cars on the Road." The new series of animated short films on Disney+ follows the duo as they head out on a cross-country road trip.

Best friends Lightning McQueen and Mater are reuniting to tell us some new stories with "Cars on the Road." The new series of animated short films follows the duo as they head out on a cross-country road trip.

Larry the Cable Guy and Owen Wilson bring their voices back to the fan favorite animated characters.

"The humor's great. I was really excited filming it," said Larry the Cable Guy. "We got to laughing taping this. We literally had to stop a couple times, because they were getting mad at me because I couldn't stop laughing."

Larry says it is easy for him slip back into the character he first voiced back in 2006.

"I do Mater all the time. If somebody wants me to do something for the kids, or a birthday call, I'm always constantly doing Mater," said Larry. "I don't get out of practice from doing Mater. Plus it's not far from my real voice so it's not too hard to do! My personality is what I put into Mater. I think maybe that's why I can do it so good, because it's kind of me."

"Cars on the Road" is set to debut on Disney+ Day, Thursday, Sept. 8.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.