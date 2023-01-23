Lin Brehmer death: WXRT radio pays tribute to radio personality who died after cancer battle

He's described as so-Chicago and perhaps the nicest man you'll ever meet.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- WXRT listeners are mourning the loss of legendary DJ Lin Brehmer.

He became a household name here in Chicago, working at WXRT for more than three decades.

Monday morning, his colleagues at the radio station remembered Brehmer.

"We have come to pay tribute to our best friend in the whole world, Lin Brehmer, who passed away yesterday," Terri Hmmert of WXRT said. "Was he really my best friend or was that just shuck-and-jive? Well, he really was your best friend."

Brehmer passed away Sunday after a battle with prostate cancer. He was 68 years old.

His colleagues at the rock station who are heartbroken said he was known for his wit and sense of humor.

Brehmer had a segment called "Lin's Bin" and often ended it by saying "take nothing for granted. It's great to be alive."

The popular radio show host was an avid Cubs fan and season ticket holder. His name was displayed on the marquee at Wrigley Field Sunday.

Longtime listener Bruce Jasinski said Brehmer did feel like a best friend.

"He was just in a good mood all the time happy, laughing," Jasinski said. "He loved music. He loved people, food and everything apparently...just all around guy and I can't believe he's gone."

Jasinski, who owns a local flower shop, came to WXRT headquarters downtown Monday morning to deliver a bouquet he put together himself to show his appreciation.

Jasinski and so many other fans said Brehmer made a special connection with listeners and Chicagoans are mourning.

Brehmer was poetic. He loved the theater and everything Chicago.

The disc-jockey spent a majority of his years at WXRT on the morning drive time-slot and then moved to mid-days.

Colleagues choked back tears on the radio special Monday, playing some of Lin's favorite songs. They said they're trying to hold each other up during this heartbreaking time.