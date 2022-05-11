chicago crime

Lincoln Park residents meet with Chicago police over rising crime on North Side

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Lincoln Park residents meeting with CPD over rising crime

CHICAGO (WLS) -- From thefts to shootings, residents of Lincoln Park met with police to discuss public safety following a recent rash of crime on the North Side.

The meeting was moved to St. Josaphat church in Lincoln Park due to safety concerns. Some people in Lincoln Park feel a constant fear looming over them.

"It's frightening! You can't park your car. You can't walk anywhere," said Michelle Lezotte, whose catalytic converter was stolen.

The group of thieves who stole the catalytic converter off her SUV Sunday night were caught on camera. She was parked near Webster and Wayne avenues at the time.

"It's frustrating, given that there was a shooting right here just two days before. You'll think there would be more support, more patrol cars," she said.

'Downright disgusting': Young man fighting for life after thief shot him 3 times in Lincoln Park

That shooting victim, Dakota Earley, continues his road to recovery. Alderman Bran Hopkins said he mouthed his first words Tuesday.

"We do believe it's the same perpetrators that have been out almost every night in this neighborhood sticking a gun to people's heads while they're walking down the sidewalk. No one can live like that!" Hopkins said.

And that led to the 18th District public safety meeting.

WATCH | Robbery victim struggles with suspect before shooting
EMBED More News Videos

GRAPHIC WARNING: A man was critically wounded in a Lincoln Park shooting early Friday.



"Our focus is on building and continuing to strengthen the dialogue between us and our local police officers," said Brian Comer, president of the Sheffield Neighborhood Association.

No cameras were allowed inside as neighbors voiced concerns about rising crime.

"There used to be more police around here, it seems like. Maybe they need more," said resident Art Schalk.

And numbers back that up. CPD data shows in that between January and October of 2021, 900 officers left the force while only 51 joined.

"Until we have more police on the streets, we need to be a community response. It's a community problem, not just here but everywhere else in the City," Comer said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln parkchicago shootingchicago crimechicago violencechicago police departmentarmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO CRIME
CPD cancels all days off to handle possible Memorial Day violence
Judge rejects motion to delay R. Kelly Chicago trial
Man wanted for following girl near North Side school, police say
3 robbed at gunpoint in Lakeview
TOP STORIES
Video shows escaped inmate arrested, prison guard pulled from car
Armed person inside Romeoville bank fatally shot by SWAT: police
VIDEO: Outer Banks houses collapse into ocean
CPS softball team forced to forfeit game for lack of school buses
1 killed, 4 hurt in South Side shooting, CPD says
Chicago Weather: Chance of storms, cooler lakeside Wednesday
Company makes 2nd push to open weed dispensary at old Rainforest Cafe
Show More
Color Factory creates Chicago's 1st-ever color palette
McMichael is deserving of pro football hall of fame, teammates say
Chicago ward map compromise deal may have fractured Latino Caucus
Child protective services visits family of 6-year-old marathon runner
Illinois reports 5,344 new COVID cases, 15 deaths
More TOP STORIES News