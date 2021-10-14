Lincoln Park Zoo cuts ribbon on new lion habitat

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Lincoln Park Zoo cut the ribbon on a new state-of-the-art lion habitat Thursday morning.
The newly-renovated "Pepper Family Wildlife Center" features an expanded habitat for a pride of four African lions, snow leopards, lynx, and red pandas.
The exhibit includes a savanna setting, trees, temperature-controlled areas and a zipline for feeding that will simulate prey.
Guests will also be able to see the lions both inside and outside of Kovler Lion House behind see-through walls.
During the construction, the lions were moved to the Rolling Hills Zoo in Kansas.
