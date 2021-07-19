Woman, 63, killed in Lincolnwood hit-and-run

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman, 63, killed in Lincolnwood hit-and-run

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A 63-year-old Chicago woman was killed in a hit-and-run in north suburban Lincolnwood Sunday night, police said.

Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Lincolnwood police responded to a woman in the roadway in the eastbound lanes of Touhy Avenue between McCormick Blvd. and Town Center Drive.

Police said the victim was hit by an unknown vehicle traveling in the eastbound lanes. She was transported to Amita Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition.

The woman died a short time later, police said. Her identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Based on evidence at the scene, police said the hit and run car appears to be a newer model, possibly a 2019-2020, Hyundai Santa Fe. Investigators are looking for any surveillance video in the area or possibly a photo of the car.

Police are asking the public for help and anyone with information is asked to call the Lincolnwood Police Department at 847-673-2167.

A 63-year-old Chicago woman was killed in a hit-and-run in north suburban Lincolnwood Sunday night, police said.

Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Lincolnwood police responded to a woman in the roadway in the eastbound lanes of Touhy Avenue between McCormick Blvd. and Town Center Drive.

Police said the victim was hit by an unknown vehicle traveling in the eastbound lanes. She was transported to Amita Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition.

The woman died a short time later, police said. Her identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Based on evidence at the scene, police said the hit and run car appears to be a newer model, possibly a 2019-2020, Hyundai Santa Fe. Investigators are looking for any surveillance video in the area or possibly a photo of the car.

Police are asking the public for help and anyone with information is asked to call the Lincolnwood Police Department at 847-673-2167.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lincolnwoodtraffic fatalitieshit and run
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
58 shot, 8 fatally, in weekend violence: CPD
Vigil held for 4 teens killed in Hickory Hills crash
EXPLAINER: How Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos will soar into space
No bail for 2nd teen charged in fatal Hyde Park carjacking attempt
Viral video of tourist touching Hawaiian monk seal sparks outrage
Man, 61, seriously injured in Greater Grand Crossing hit-and-run
Teen girl, man both charged in Kenosha car theft gas station shooting
Show More
'Sundays on State' draws locals, tourists to revived Loop
Firefighter uses sledgehammer to free dog stuck in wall: VIDEO
Army reservist diagnosed with PSC needs liver donation
6 injured, 4 minors, in mass shooting on West Side: police
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cooler lakeside Monday
More TOP STORIES News