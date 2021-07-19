Woman, 63, killed in Lincolnwood hit-and-run

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A 63-year-old Chicago woman was killed in a hit-and-run in north suburban Lincolnwood Sunday night, police said.Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Lincolnwood police responded to a woman in the roadway in the eastbound lanes of Touhy Avenue between McCormick Blvd. and Town Center Drive.Police said the victim was hit by an unknown vehicle traveling in the eastbound lanes. She was transported to Amita Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition.The woman died a short time later, police said. Her identity is being withheld pending family notification.Based on evidence at the scene, police said the hit and run car appears to be a newer model, possibly a 2019-2020, Hyundai Santa Fe. Investigators are looking for any surveillance video in the area or possibly a photo of the car.Police are asking the public for help and anyone with information is asked to call the Lincolnwood Police Department at 847-673-2167.A 63-year-old Chicago woman was killed in a hit-and-run in north suburban Lincolnwood Sunday night, police said.Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Lincolnwood police responded to a woman in the roadway in the eastbound lanes of Touhy Avenue between McCormick Blvd. and Town Center Drive.Police said the victim was hit by an unknown vehicle traveling in the eastbound lanes. She was transported to Amita Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition.The woman died a short time later, police said. Her identity is being withheld pending family notification.Based on evidence at the scene, police said the hit and run car appears to be a newer model, possibly a 2019-2020, Hyundai Santa Fe. Investigators are looking for any surveillance video in the area or possibly a photo of the car.Police are asking the public for help and anyone with information is asked to call the Lincolnwood Police Department at 847-673-2167.