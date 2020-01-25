2 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Lisle cigar lounge: police

LISLE, Ill. -- Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting Friday at a cigar lounge in west suburban Lisle.

The shooting happened at 10:12 p.m. at The Humidor, located at 1600 Ogden Ave. in Lisle, according to a Facebook post from Lisle police. Officers arrived and found "several victims who required life saving aid."

A 51-year-old man and the shooter, a 51-year-old woman, were both pronounced dead, police said. Two other men were injured and taken to hospitals.

The woman shot the three men before turning the gun on herself, police said.

Authorities did not provide details about the circumstances of the shooting early Saturday, but said the incident was contained to the business and that "there is no danger to the community."

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)

ABC7 contributed to this report.
