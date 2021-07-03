listeria

Listeria outbreak linked to precooked chicken, CDC warns

EMBED <>More Videos

Listeria outbreak linked to precooked chicken, CDC warns

If you make any cold dishes with precooked chicken this holiday weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends reheating the chicken before using it.

That's because of a listeria outbreak being investigated by the agency's food and safety division.

So far, three people have gotten sick in two states and one of those people died. However, more people could have been impacted.

The outbreak is linked to precooked chicken, according to officials.

All of the people ate foods served at a long-term care facility or hospital.



People at higher risk for listeria infection are pregnant women, babies, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems.

The CDC advises avoiding cold dishes made with precooked chicken, such as deli chicken salad and salads with chicken found in a deli or store's refrigerated section.

Symptoms of listeria include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklisteriaoutbreaku.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LISTERIA
Muffins sold at major retailers recalled over health risk
CDC links listeria outbreak to certain type of cheese
Former Blue Bell CEO charged in 2015 listeria outbreak
Cece's Noodles voluntarily recalled over Listeria concerns
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News