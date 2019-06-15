Little girl's would-be kidnapper beaten by her grandparents: police

LEBANON, Indiana -- Two grandparents went into defensive mode when a man tried to kidnap their 6-year-old granddaughter in their own home.

Police say the man broke into an apartment in Indiana and claimed their granddaughter was actually his daughter.

Benjamin Dillon, 37, was arrested by officers, but not before the girl's grandparents could get their hands on him.

A mugshot of Dillon shows multiple bruises and scrapes on his face.

Police said the girl and her grandmother were sleeping in the back bedroom when Dillion broke into their apartment.

The woman who lives at the home called police as her husband tried to get the man out of the apartment.

When police showed up, they say Dillion threatened officers and tried to fight them.

Lebanon police say Dillion faces multiple charges, including counts of burglary, intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
