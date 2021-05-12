Live: Hundreds protest in downtown Chicago over Israel-Palestine conflict

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Chicago Wednesday afternoon to protest Israeli actions in Jerusalem and airstrikes in Gaza as tensions between Israel and Palestine only increased.People began to gather around 3 p.m. at the corner of Ida B. Wells and Michigan Avenue, mostly from Bridgeview which has one of Chicago's largest Palestinian populations.Israel on Wednesday pressed ahead with a fierce military offensive in the Gaza Strip, killing as many as 10 senior Hamas military figures and toppling a pair of high-rise towers housing Hamas facilities in a series of airstrikes. The Islamic militant group showed no signs of backing down and fired hundreds of rockets at Israeli cities.In just three days, this latest round of fighting between the bitter enemies has already begun to resemble - and even exceed - a devastating 50-day war in 2014. Like that previous war, neither side appears to have an exit strategy.At nightfall, the streets of Gaza City resembled a ghost town as people huddled indoors on the final night of Ramadan. The evening, followed by the Eid al-Fitr holiday, is usually a time of vibrant night life, shopping and crowded restaurants."There is nowhere to run. There is nowhere to hide," said Zeyad Khattab, a 44-year-old pharmacist who fled with a dozen other relatives to a family home in central Gaza after bombs pounded his apartment building in Gaza City. "That terror is impossible to describe."Gaza militants continued to bombard Israel with nonstop rocket fire throughout the day. The attacks brought life to a standstill in southern communities near Gaza, but also reached as far north as the Tel Aviv area, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) to the north, for a second straight day.Chicago residents are reacting to what is being called the most severe outbreak of violence between Israelis and Palestinians since 2014.The Gaza Health Ministry said the death toll from Israeli airstrikes has climbed to 43, including 13 children.The airstrikes came after the Palestinian Militant group Hamas' launching of 130 missiles toward Tel Aviv on Monday, killing three women and a child. Dozens of people were wounded.This recent escalation in violence stems from decades-long conflict. It's being called the most severe outbreak of violence since 2014.Chicago residents are reacting to the latest conflict."Firing from Hamas is indiscriminate. They don't have lasers on their missiles, and the vast majority are falling in civilian areas. Israel is appropriately responding, though their missiles are more accurately targeting military terrorist targets," said Jay Tcath, executive vice president for Jewish United Fund.Deanna Othman of American Muslims for Palestine disagrees with Tcath's assessment."Unfortunately I've seen the news coverage focusing on 'clashes' between Israel and Palestinians. Clashes are when both sides have equal power, and this is a completely unbalanced power dynamic," Othman said. "Israel has the upper hand. Israel has the military might. Israel has the control of the territory."Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine is holding a march and protest near Grant Park at 4 p.m. Wednesday in response to the violence.The UN Security Council is holding a meeting later Wednesday.