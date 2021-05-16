therapy

Harmony, Hope & Healing provides support for trauma through music amid COVID-19

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Harmony, Hope & Healing provides support for trauma through music

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Harmony, Hope & Healing helps individuals who have experienced the trauma associated with addiction, isolation, incarceration and homelessness recover through the healing power of music.

Sophie Wingland, co-executive director, said transitioning to virtual classes was difficult for people part of the program but the social service agency made sure the virtual service classes could be provided.

This Sunday, Harmony, Hope & Healing holds its annual HeartBeat event. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be virtual. Tickets are free, but registration is required.

Those who join will hear inspirational music and testimonials from participants, enjoy comments from Dan Hostetler, executive director of Above & Beyond, one of our partner organizations; and have an opportunity to help support their mission. To learn more about the HeartBeat event, visit https://www.HarmonyHopeandHealing.org
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagowest loopaddictionhomelessmusictherapyprison
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THERAPY
Palos Hills therapy horse honored as 'Thoroughbred of the Year'
Program supporting high-risk CPS students expands
Horse therapy changing lives at SoléAna Stables
Mental health resources in Illinois and the Chicago area
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News