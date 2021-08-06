ABC7's Liz Nagy rappels down Hyatt Regency Chicago for Make-A-Wish fundraiser

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10935738" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> She did it! Liz Nagy tells us about her experiencing rappeling down a 36-story hotel for Make-A-Wish.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 reporter Liz Nagy took the plunge, rappelling 36 stories down the Hyatt Regency Chicago to kick off Make-A-Wish's Go Over The Edge fundraiser.The major fundraiser takes place Sunday, when dozens of rappellers will descend the side of the downtown hotel to raise funds for Make-A-Wish Illinois. The organization expects to grant an unprecedented number of wish experiences to children with critical illnesses in the coming year.Nagy landed safely, her descent taking about five minutes. She said she felt an adrenaline rush as she went over the edge, and that she wished she had looked around more, but she was focused on getting back onto solid ground.Several Make-A-Wish alumni will go over the edge Sunday as well. Now young adults, they support Make-A-Wish through fundraising and volunteering. The event takes place form 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the hotel.ABC7 is a media partner for this event.