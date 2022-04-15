Arts & Entertainment

Actress Liz Sheridan, known for playing Jerry's mom on 'Seinfeld,' dies

EMBED <>More Videos

Liz Sheridan, known for playing Jerry's mom on "Seinfeld," has died

Actress Liz Sheridan, best known for playing Jerry's mom on "Seinfeld," died early Friday morning of natural causes just days after her 93rd birthday, according to her manager.

Sheridan also appeared on the television show "Alf" as the eccentric neighbor Mrs. Ochmonek and appeared in 12 Broadway shows.



Her manager, Amanda Hendon, says Sheridan "was always very grateful to her fans and felt blessed to have enjoyed decades of work in the entertainment business."

Elizabeth Ann Sheridan was also a veteran stage actress with a dozen Broadway shows to her name, including appearing in "Happy End" with Meryl Streep in1977.

She also performed in a one-woman show called "Mrs. Seinfeld sings."

In 2000, Sheridan published a book, "Dizzy and Jimmy" about her relationship with actor James Dean.

Sheridan died in her sleep around 2:30 a.m. Friday, Hendon said.

Sheridan is survived by her daughter and son-in-law.

Her death comes just two weeks after her former co-star Estelle Harris, who played George's mother on "Seinfeld," also died at age 93.

RELATED: Estelle Harris, 'Seinfeld' and 'Toy Story' actor, dies at 93

EMBED More News Videos

Estelle Harris, who hollered her way into TV history as George Costanza's short-fused mother on "Seinfeld" and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the "Toy Story" franchise, has died. She was 93.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjerry seinfeldcelebrity deathsobituaryfamous death
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
CFD battles blaze at Englewood church| LIVE
Aurora woman loses over $90K in 'Tinder Swindler'-style scam
Missing Gary woman's death ruled an accident by coroner
Thieves use Zelle to steal thousands from couple's bank accounts
Family appeals after wrongful death suit tossed in IN police shooting
Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
Foxx won't 'cut corners,' despite Chicago crime spike
Show More
Illinois reports 2,420 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
30-year mortgage loans see highest rate in more than a decade
CA Sen. Feinstein responds following report about deteriorating memory
Fast facts about income tax deadline: April 18
New City programs to provide ticket debt, expired stickers relief
More TOP STORIES News