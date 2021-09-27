strike

Chicago mechanic strike ends as union, car dealerships reach agreement

Mechanics 701 union members narrowly accepted deal
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago-area auto mechanic strike ends

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A strike by mechanics at a number of car dealerships in the Chicago area has ended.

Workers ratified a new deal Sunday morning, ending an eight-week-long strike at more than three dozen dealerships.

RELATED: El Milagro workers 'unlawfully' locked out after walking off job in protest of working conditions

Local 701 mechanics narrowly voted to accept a tentatively agreed upon contract after lengthy negotiations with the New Car Dealers Association (NCDC), a spokeswoman for the Chicago Automobile Trade Association said.

The close margin of the vote illustrated technicians' frustration over the length of the strike and their union not allowing them to vote on an earlier dealer proposal offering higher wages, she said.

Mechanics and technicians should be back on the job Monday morning.
