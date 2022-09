Missing pregnant Chicago woman located safely, reunited with family

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A missing pregnant woman who had been reported missing has been located safely, Chicago police said Wednesday morning.

Marquisha Ousley's family said she was missing for days.

The Ousley family has been passing out flyers around the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, near where she was last seen.

On Wednesday morning, police said the 24-year-old was reunited with her family.