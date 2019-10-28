Angus Crowne Milkshake Emporium Has More Than Just Milkshakes

Angus Crowne, the godfather of Uke-Billy Punk Rock, and his wife Amy Bond, a Project Runway alum, have created a space for more than just good milkshakes. Each shake is named after a song from 'Angus Crowne and the Family Jewels,' complete with a barcode for a Spotify download for the song your drinking. And an adorable, edible "critter" on top. The space also offers comfort, giant table top games , a wall of ukulele's and even live performances every Friday night.