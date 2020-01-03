High School Students Raise $18k for Yemen Crisis

HINSDALE, Ill. -- Most high school students like to spend their free time doing anything but school work, but a group of students at Hinsdale Central took their extracurricular activities to a global scale.

These students created a student-run Model United Nations program called H-MUN.

"What H-MUN is, is a conference that we host every summer for students to participate in so they're participating in Model U.N. through us, H-MUN," said Ammar Hussein, the group's co-founder.

Many high schools offer a Model U.N. program, where students can learn about diplomacy and international relations.

Co-Founder Zamaan Qureshi said H-MUN gives the students more control over "some of the factors involved with Model U.N."

The H-MUN conference held earlier this year had over 75 delegates from 26 different schools. They raised nearly $18,000 for the Yemen crisis.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Autopsy to be conducted after man dies in confrontation with CPD in Belmont Central
US citizens urged to leave Iraq, Iran vows 'harsh retaliation'
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Teen boy charged in violent robbery at Lake Red Line station in Loop
Woman robbed on CTA Red Line in Loop; 3 in custody
2 toddlers killed at South Shore high-rise ID'd
Woman says Ulta Beauty employee told her she's 'too dark'
Show More
Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping woman found in cage in his van
'Hamilton' to end Chicago run with final show Sunday
2 stabbed, 1 fatally, at TX retail plaza; Suspect jumps off roof
Man put Pine-Sol in co-worker's drink: Police
Video rental store a community hub for movie lovers
More TOP STORIES News