germany

Long Live the Accordion

Good music, fellowship, and Just Accordions! Accordion and button box accordion players meet on every 2nd Thursday of the month for a fun night of pure accordion music of all types. You never know who will show up for this accordion jam session. Many accordion players in OC are invested in seeing the instrument continue to survive, bringing the instrument into the 21st century through a variety of genres, from polka to punk. Accordions are sized according to the number of bass buttons on their left-hand side-12, 48, 72 and 120 being the most common configurations. Reeds in the accordion are tuned by scratching the metal, which decides if the note goes up, down or middle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orange countyorange county newsmusicgermanyculture
GERMANY
Chicago Fire's Bastian Schweinsteiger retires aged 35
King's Biergarten & Restaurant: From Car Wash to Biergarten
German nurse convicted of murdering 85 patients; gets life
German family to give $11M after hearing extent of Nazi past
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump in Chicago on first official city visit
Trump criticizes Johnson, Chicago in speech; Lightfoot, Johnson hit back
CPS negotiations with CPS continue, classes canceled Tuesday; deal reached with SEIU
Rev. Jackson, treasurer's office offer property tax assistance to homeowners
Gender reveal explosion kills woman
New concerns over 'dip powder' manicures
Chicago couple takes dramatic wildfire wedding photo in Calif.
Show More
State Rep. Luis Arroyo faces federal public corruption charge
Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy, snow mix possible to the NW
24 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
Former catcher David Ross introduced as new manager of Chicago Cubs
Deputy and his wife face 60 counts of child porn and child rape
More TOP STORIES News