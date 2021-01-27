Hot chocolate bombs are exploding all over the internet and at this New Jersey bakery

By Miguel Amaya
CRESSKILL, New Jersey -- At Keremo Cakes, a boutique bakery in Cresskill, New Jersey, business is booming with the sweet and explosive taste of one of their best-selling treats: the hot cocoa bombs.

"With the hot cocoa bombs going viral, we got many requests. Once we saw the demand, we quickly shifted to production mode, we put up an online order form, and then all of a sudden we had lines out the door," said Karolin Cakirdas, owner of Keremo Cakes.

The viral chocolate spheres, which melt the instant hot milk is poured on them, are filled with hot cocoa powder, marshmallows, and decorated depending on the holiday.

Related: My Cookie Dealer delivers massive half-pound cookies and ship to customers around the world

The bakery, which specializes in custom-designed cakes, cupcakes, cake pops, and artisan desserts, has adapted its business model to serve its clients amid the pandemic.

With a background in fine arts and graphic design, all three owners Karin Cakirdas, Elizabeth Ohanian, and Karolin Cakirdas have even crowned themselves as Food Network Food War champions.

With time and continuous research, the all-female trio hopes to continue expanding their menu, bringing their clientele the top-notch desserts they are known for.

"The hot cocoa bombs were a huge production and a lot of sleepless nights but as long as it brings joy and comfort to our customers I'm happy with that," said Cakirdas.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseycresskillcommunity journalistbakeryvalentine's daymeal deliveryfyi dessertbe localish new yorkwabcneighborhood treatsbite sizefyi new jersey restaurantslocalishbe localishdelivery servicefyi bakerynew jerseyfooddessertscakeice creamoriginalschocolate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Des Plaines house fire kills woman, 4 young girls
IL reports 3,751 new cases, 81 deaths
2 shot near day care in Orland Park
How to cut down your email inbox before storage limits start
Chicago FOP president faces more of filing false reports
Leaving White Supremacy: An ABC7 documentary
Apple urging iPhone users to update operating systems
Show More
CPS, CTU impasse continues as all students to work remotely Wednesday
Car, gun stolen from off-duty CPD officer in Kenwood carjacking: activist
WI reports 1,328 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths
Chicago's froSkate is an inclusive skating collective
Biden signs executive orders to cut US oil, gas and coal emissions
More TOP STORIES News