SoCal entrepreneur gives free meals and shoes to medical workers

LOS ANGELES -- For the past four years, chef and entrepreneur, Daniel Shemtob has been working to create a better work shoe for his fellow hospitality workers, medical staff, and any profession requiring you to be on your feet all day.

He launched his shoe brand, Snibbs, unknowingly right before the largest pandemic in modern history. As a result, he started Sole Support, a free meal and shoe delivery offer for frontline medical workers fighting against the coronavirus.

The concept is simple, anyone can nominate themselves, or any medical staff, for free meals and shoes. If chosen, Shemtob will take his award-winning food truck, "The Lime Truck," and his Snibbs shoes and deliver them for free.

"For four years we put in all the hard work, and we launched right at the beginning of COVID-19 in the States... I realized it was out of my control, what I can do, what's in my control is giving back," Shemtob told ABC7.

"So the idea of supporting people's soles with our soles and giving them food to warm their souls... and also to give my guys hours... so it was a win-win, I can support my guys who have been with me for 10 years, and I can support the healthcare workers who really need help right now," said Shemtob.

If you would like to nominate healthcare workers for Sole Support visit solesupport.snibbs.co.
