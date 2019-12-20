Spectacular Christmas Vacation Comes to Life

Fan favorite "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" comes to life in a Chicago pop-up bar.

The Houndstooth Saloon in Chicago's Wrigleyville neighborhood features all things seen in the 1989 movie about the Griswold family. Outside on the bar's patio, fans can see the family camper that was parked in their driveway.

"I think that this movie has had a direct impact on a lot of people's childhood and adulthood," said TJ Callanta, the bar's owner. "To have a bunch of people come in and talk about how it's become a part of their family is pretty incredible."

Hang out with the Griswolds for some holiday fun and antics!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shoplifting concerns rise as retailers target Kim Foxx
Man who killed off-duty Chicago officer sentenced to life in prison
Mexico travel advisory: State Dept. warns of 'widespread' violent crime
3 teens charged in west suburban carjacking spree
Former Geneva doctor sentenced to 8 years for rape
Chicago man walks out of prison after murder conviction vacated
Foxx defends keeping money from Burke fundraiser
Show More
Former Lawndale students return to give back for the holidays
Former Bears player joins charity to surprise Englewood students with Christmas gifts
Trump: 'It doesn't feel like I'm being impeached'
Naperville mom warns parents of 'virtual kidnapping' scam
Plainfield man killed in 4-vehicle I-290 crash in Schaumburg
More TOP STORIES News