localish

Prime Taco's Hot Cheeto burger has lines of people waiting around the block

By Sarah Baniak
EMBED <>More Videos

This Hot Cheeto burger has people waiting around the block

CHICAGO -- Nacho cheese with hot Cheetos, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, a prime patty, all served on a Cheeto crusted bun has people lining up around the block.

Anthony and Eric Cardenas founded Prime Tacos, an authentic Mexican food pop-up, during the pandemic. The brothers began cooking in their backyard, parties, and now partner with other businesses to help one another grow.


"We're just two Cicero kids trying to make it out the mud, you know, one taco at a time," Anthony Cardenas said.

The brothers hope to keep gathering long lines at pop-ups to one day own a food truck and in the future, several restaurants.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagofoodlocalishwls
LOCALISH
This Hot Cheeto burger has people waiting around the block
The magic of Disney brings comfort to children's hospitals
Texas theater teacher gets help from Beyoncé!
Jersey City kids find their rhythm through bucket-drumming class
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers hurt in rollover crash near Jackson Park
Child, 2, dies in Joliet after suffering self-inflicted gunshot wound
Body found in TX search for missing boy; father's girlfriend charged
Now proven against coronavirus, mRNA can do so much more
White House to offer incentive to encourage vaccinations
IL reports 478 COVID cases, 9 deaths
Lollapalooza releases lineup by day
Show More
Free summer meals for kids in Aurora thanks to Northern IL Food Bank
Former IL state trooper sues MN State Patrol over 'humiliating' arrest
Racks of clothes worth over $10K stolen from Skokie mall: police
Coach K will retire from coaching after next season: Source
Chicago blood donations needed, Red Cross says
More TOP STORIES News