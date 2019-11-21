food

This Imaginative Donut Shop is Inspired by Mexican Pop Culture

The donut shop in Downey, CA is anything but traditional. From the Instagram-friendly decor inside and out, to the glittery and imaginative donuts inspired by Mexican pop culture. This shop can't keep their doughnuts on the shelf! Some of the top neighborhood favorites are the Abuelita hot chocolate, bionico, mazapan and El Santo donuts, but their best-selling one is the Bidi Bom donut, which is inspired by the late Mexican-Tejana singer, Selena.

The delicious, sugary treats are made fresh daily with real yeast and take many hours to make just right.

Follow Donas on social media at: facebook.com/Donas8636
and on Instagram: @donasofficial and Twitter: @Donas8636
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downeyfoodmexicanfyi donutsbite sizelocalishdonuts
FOOD
De Afghanan Cuisine is one of the go-to spots for food in Fremont
Can you take down 4 pounds of pho-nomenal pho?
Enjoy authentic creole cuisine without leaving Houston!
Tejas Chocolate+ Barbecue draws in people from all over the world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bank robbery suspect killed in NW Side 'gun battle' ID'd; cop, teen shot recovering
Impeachment hearings takeaways: `Everyone was in the loop'
Teen stabbed at CTA Belmont Station, police say
Naperville student charged with hate crime after allegedly posting racist Craigslist ad
Challengers say Jussie Smollett, trust will be campaign issues for Kim Foxx
Gotham Greens builds new lettuce greenhouse on far South Side
Oak Park HS student diagnosed with whooping cough
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Late rain, rising temperatures overnight
Nipsey Hussle nominated for 3 posthumous Grammys
Arrest warrant issued for ex-husband in Buffalo Grove double homicide
No decision for Waukegan mother, son seeking US asylum
Blood donations saves life of Bronzeville woman living with sickle cell
More TOP STORIES News