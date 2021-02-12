localish

You can now get your Wawa classics without leaving your car

FALLS TOWNSHIP -- You can now experience Wawa's one-of-a kind food offerings without ever leaving your car.

Wawa opened a Drive-Thru location in Falls Township, Pa. is the second of its kind.

The convivence store is a Philadelphia favorite and known as a one-stop-shop for snacks, sandwiches, coffee and plenty more.


Wawa Drive Thru
West Trenton and Pine Grove Road, Fall Township, 19067
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
falls townshipwpviwawalocalishmy go to
LOCALISH
You can rent out this bookstore for your next date night
Shipping containers repurposed for outdoor dining
Former inmate turns his life around with launch of luxury shoe brand
Freedmen's Town Farmers Market is a hidden gem
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed, 2 injured after car plunges 70 feet off I-55
More snow coming Friday with dangerously cold temps this weekend
3rd stimulus check for $1,400 clears House committee
IL Walgreens begin COVID-19 vaccine appointments; state reports 102 deaths
Central IL US attorney resigns at Biden request; Lausch's future still unclear
Texas nurse reports for work after crawling out of deadly pileup
Republican legislators order Wisconsin election audit
Show More
Rideshare drivers say 'phantom profiles' raise carjacking risk
'Bachelor' frontrunner Rachael apologizes for racist actions
Video captures 9-year-old girl's cries after being pepper-sprayed by police
Meet the Chicago teacher competing on 'American Idol'
Trump defense team takes the impeachment stage | LIVE
More TOP STORIES News