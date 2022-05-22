What SPF do you need? How to protect your skin from sun's rays as summer approaches

No matter your skin color or type, it's important to protect your skin from the sun's rays, especially as temperatures heat up. Lorena De Oliveira, owner of The Wax & Skin Lounge, shares some advice for happy, healthy and protected skin. The Wax & Skin Lounge will be giving out free samples of sunscreen on May 27 in Logan Square. Additionally, select SPF skincare products will be on sale for 20% off.
1. What are the benefits of using SPF?
Our skin is the largest organ and it's primary function is to protect our body against harm and helps our body maintain homeostasis. Daily sunscreen usage is essential to protect the skin from harmful effects of the sun. Sunscreens reflect, absorb, and scatter both ultraviolet A and B radiation to provide protection against both types of radiation. Using the correct amount of sunscreen can help protect the skin from premature aging and damage that may lead to skin cancer.
2. What type of SPF products should you avoid?
You should look out for and avoid these ingredients while selecting your SPF:
- Oxybenzone - This ingredient was banned in Hawaii due to harm to coral reef. Oxybenzone is a form of a synthetic estrogen, known to cause a disruption in your hormones.
- Octinoxate also banned due to coral reefs. This ingredients has shown cause skin allergies.
- Avobenzone is not stable, which means it is often mixed with stabilizers like Octisalate, causing high rates of irritation.
3. What is the best way to apply SPF in the summer?
The adequate amount of sunscreen should be 1/4 -1/2 teaspoon application for face and neck. Sunscreen should be reapplied every two hours or if 90 minutes if you are in the water. A few tips for reapplication we usually recommend to use powders or sprays that contain SPF that you can easily apply on top of makeup to refresh it without having to cleanse and completely cleanse the skin.
4. What's the best way to apply SPF with makeup?
Sunscreen with the makeup isn't going to offer the proper protecting needed against UV and UVB rays. We recommend using a traditional sunscreen as first layer and then using makeup containing SPF to seal and offer extra protection.
5. What SPF is most recommend and why?
At least a SPF30 is recommended. It is clinically proven to be a sufficient amount of protection to reduce the adverse effects of sunlight. A mineral or "physical" sunscreen is also a great choice. It sits on the surface of the skin to deflect the sun's harmful rays acting like a shield while chemical sunscreens sink into your skin and act more like a sponge.
