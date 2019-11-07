Longtime Logan Square pastor Charles Lyons resigns in part over past sexual abuse

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A longtime pastor in Logan Square has stepped has resigned from Armitage Baptist Church.

Charles Lyons, 68, has led that congregation for 45 years.

In a statement, the church said Lyons' decision to resign was "multifaceted and largely spurred by unresolved concerns about his leadership over the years and the ramifications of sexual abuse committed years before he became a pastor."

The Associated Press reported the sexual abuse was committed when Lyons was a teenager, and involved an underage female relative. He resigned in July.

An Armitage Baptist minister, Leandro Gomez, said church leaders contacted the victim, consulted with legal experts and conducted interviews to ensure no congregants were abused by Lyons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
