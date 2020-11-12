Loop high-rise fire draws large emergency response to Jewelers Row

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7888542" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago firefighters battled a massive warehouse fire on the city's far Southeast Side Wednesday night, CFD officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A high-rise fire in the Loop drew a large emergency response Thursday morning.Chicago police and fire officials responded just after 4 a.m. to a fire reported in a 22-story commercial building at Wabash and Madison, in Jewelers Row.The fire broke out on the 10th floor, and search and rescue was underway early Thursday on the 10th and 11th floors to see if anyone was inside.The blaze was raised to three alarms, meaning more equipment was brought in to put it out.There were no reported injuries as of about 5 a.m.Chicago fire officials did not immediately provide additional information about the blaze.