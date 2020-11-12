building fire

Loop high-rise fire draws large emergency response to Jewelers Row

By and
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A high-rise fire in the Loop drew a large emergency response Thursday morning.

Chicago police and fire officials responded just after 4 a.m. to a fire reported in a 22-story commercial building at Wabash and Madison, in Jewelers Row.

The fire broke out on the 10th floor, and search and rescue was underway early Thursday on the 10th and 11th floors to see if anyone was inside.

The blaze was raised to three alarms, meaning more equipment was brought in to put it out.

RELATED: Hegewisch fire: Blaze tears through commercial warehouse on far Southeast Side; no injuries reported, Chicago fire says
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago firefighters battled a massive warehouse fire on the city's far Southeast Side Wednesday night, CFD officials said.



There were no reported injuries as of about 5 a.m.

Chicago fire officials did not immediately provide additional information about the blaze.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopbuilding firefirechicago fire department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING FIRE
Fire tears through Hegewisch warehouse on Chicago's SE Side: CFD
Englewood blaze leaves woman critically hurt: Chicago fire
Auburn Gresham fire: Apartment building ablaze for 2nd time in weeks
Firefighters battle blaze at Gilberts construction company
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois warns residents to stay home as COVID-19 cases surge
Fire tears through Hegewisch warehouse on Chicago's SE Side: CFD
Kyle Rittenhouse's mother defends son: 'He's not a monster'
Single-use plastics are piling up due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Some Chicago restaurants want Lightfoot to re-open indoor dining
Former Evanston Township HS basketball star killed in shooting remembered as leader on court
Chicago man arrested in death of 14-year-old West Town girl dumped in Gary
Show More
Eta makes makes another landfall in Florida
Real world case studies show effectiveness of face masks
As Chicago halts indoor dining, local design company offers canopy solution
Joe Biden chooses Ron Klain as WH chief of staff
Georgia announces full hand recount 2020 presidential race
More TOP STORIES News