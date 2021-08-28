Loretto Hospital Chicago under investigation for potential misuse of charitable assets: BGA

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Attorney General's Office is investigating Loretto Hospital after reports byrevealed millions of dollars in insider contracts.An earlier investigation revealed reports of a COVID vaccine scandal and that the publicly funded hospital on Chicago's West Side paid millions to three companies that have ties to former COO and CFO Dr. Anosh Ahmed.A spokesperson for the attorney general issued a statement about the investigation."Our Charitable Trust Bureau requested information about Loretto's potential misuse of charitable assets," the spokesperson said in an email response to questions about the inquiry. "As this is an ongoing matter, we cannot provide additional information at this time."A spokesperson for Loretto did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In the past, the hospital has defended its business practices, and said it was finding new ways to generate revenue and provide high-quality health care.A BGA report explains that any wrongdoings could threaten Loretto's nonprofit status with the state, but the Illinois Attorney General's Office is not providing details of the probe.