Chicago COVID: Loretto Hospital apologizes for vaccinating judges, spouses out of turn

City health officials say hospital will not receive more 1st doses until issue solved
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Loretto Hospital is apologizing again for giving people the COVID-19 vaccine out of turn.

This time, hospital staff confirms some Cook County judges and their spouses received the shot, despite not yet being eligible.


In a statement, a spokesperson for the hospital said in part, "No judges were officially 'invited' or 'prioritized' by the hospital for vaccinations. Any vaccinations that did take place were indicative of an existing level of confusion among medical teams at Loretto and other facilities regarding the nuances and differences between the City and State's 1B and 1B+ eligibility requirements as they applied to 'elected officials'."

RELATED: 72 Trump Tower employees mistakenly vaccinated by Loretto Hospital

The City of Chicago is currently in the 1B phase of vaccinations, which includes six different categories of frontline essential workers. According to those guidelines, none of those categories include judges, though it does include "continuity of government and postal workers."

"We obviously want to make sure people are being vaccinated when it's their turn."


A spokesperson for the office of the chief judge said, "The judges were told they did not take from any eligible persons but made use of shots that would have gone to waste."

This is the second reported vaccine priority failure at the hospital, after Loretto admitted to recently vaccinated 72 Trump Tower employees at a private event.

"We have had conversations with Loretto Hospital related to that event, and we have asked for some more details related to who was vaccinated," said CDPH Director Dr. Allison Arwady. "You know, Loretto has noted that their intent was to vaccinate hotel workers and hotel workers are not eligible at this time. They do become eligible under one see on the 29th of March, and they have noted that there was apparently some confusion over that fact."

As a result, city health officials said Loretto "will not receive first doses until we can confirm their vaccination strategies and reporting practices meet all Chicago Department of Public Health requirements."
