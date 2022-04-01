Arts & Entertainment

Will Smith resigns from Academy following backlash over Chris Rock slap

LOS ANGELES -- Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as he faces possible punishment over slapping Chris Rock at The Oscars.

Smith released the following statement Friday afternoon:

I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.

I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.

So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate.

Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.

RELATED | Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slapping him at Oscars: 'I was out of line and I was wrong'
The best actor winner for "King Richard" apologized to Chris Rock in an Instagram post for slapping the comedian onstage at the 2022 Oscars.



DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

