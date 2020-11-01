Quick Tip

These lottery scam red flags could keep you from losing money when you thought you won big

The Better Business Bureau recently issuing an alert about lottery scams
By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Have you ever received a call saying you are the big winner? Well, you may want to watch this Quick Tip before you end up actually losing money, instead of winning.

The Better Business Bureau recently issuing an alert about lottery scams, saying that a new study from its database and reports to other agencies shows that people over the age of 65 are losing the most money.

That group represents 80% of the victims and the overall money loss, which has added up to nearly $2.5 million.

Red flags for lotto scams include any notification you get where you are told you won, yet you never played. In most cases, you need to play to win.

Experts say it's most likely a lotto scam if they are asking you to send money to win money.

For more information on the study, visit the BBB website.
