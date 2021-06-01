Fire on Mackinac Island leaves historic home damaged, local officials say

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLS) -- A historic home on Mackinac Island in Michigan was damaged during a large fire Sunday, local officials said.In a Facebook post, the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau thanked the Mackinac Island Fire Department, St. Ignace Fire Department and the Mackinaw City Fire Department for their efforts in putting out the blaze at the private residence known as "Brigadoon" Sunday night."We are saddened by the damage to this historic home but we are grateful that no one was injured in the fire and that it was contained so quickly," the post said.The South Kalamazoo County Fire Authority said one of its firefighters was on vacation on the island, and jumped into action."As always even when we are away from our area we are still there. Good job brother!!" a Facebook post said.Drone footage captured large flames and smoke coming from the home, which was reportedly on Main Street.