Esteban Uriostigue, 22, last seen at Lincoln Park Jewel Osco

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 22-year-old man was reported from the Lincoln Park neighborhood.Esteban Uriostigue, was last seen at the Jewel Osco at 2550 N. Clybourn Ave. on Friday, according to family. Members of the Lincoln United Methodist Church gathered with Uriostigue's family there on Monday to call on police bring him home.Uriostigue was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt with red stripes. He stands 5 ft. 8 in. tall and weighs about 165 lbs.Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the special victims hotline at 312-744-8266 or the Lincoln UMC at 773-847-7282.